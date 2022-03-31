The National Assembly of Pakistan session adjourned till April 3

Islamabad (The Breaking Times – Arshsd Farooq Butt)

The National Assembly of Pakistan session has been adjourned till April 3. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri chairs the meeting.

Deputy Speaker has said no one is serious about asking questions and keep asking for voting on No Confidence Motion against Imran Khan. The session began after an hour’s delay.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah has said that the government contacted opposition for NRO.

According to a private TV channel Express News, Rana Sanaullah while confirming said that the opposition was contacted by the government. But the contact was not for elections but for the NRO. We would not give any NRO to the government.

Earlier, private TV Geo News, citing sources, claimed that Imran Khan had sought a safe passage in the current situation. But the opposition has expressed no confidence in the prime minister.