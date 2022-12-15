The Weeknd Net Worth 2022, Actual Name and All Other Details

The Weeknd is the talented singer, songwriter, and producer, The Weeknd became popular in a very short time. But, it is not his actual name. People want to know about him, so here we will know about the Weeknd net worth in 2022, early life, and all other details.

Early life of The Weeknd

The real name of the Weeknd is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. He was born on 16th February 1990. His birthplace is Toronto, Canada. His mother belongs to Ethiopia, so basically, they migrated to Canada in the 1980s. His father, Makkonen, left him, and his mother, Samra, did multiple jobs to support the family.

His stage name, The Weeknd, became popular when he left school with his friend one weekend in his teen years and never returned. After that, he went to another high school and soon left this one too. During that time, he began work on music with Michael Jackson. He was also influenced by his music and posted his songs on YouTube too. On the website, the Weeknd published a mix tape House of Balloons, in 2011.

Professional Life

House of Ballons gave him fame, and then he made two other mix tapes named Thursday and Echoes of Silence. The three mix tapes were published in 2012, and they got a place in the Canadian and US Charts at fifth position.

In 2013, Kiss land was published, which was an instant victory. He got second place on US Billboard 200.

However, Beauty Behind the Madness was ranked first on the US Billboard in 2015. Almost more than five million copies were sold out of this one. His three songs were held at the same places on the Billboard Hot R&B songs list and earned massive fame.

The Weeknd’s name was mentioned in the Forbes Celebrity 100 list in 2016. The singer won two Grammy awards, and that was his massive achievement. In addition, he became successful when ‘Starboy’ reached first place in 2015.

Different Projects of The Weeknd

The Weeknd appeared in various festivals such as Lollapalooza, Seattle’s Bumbershoot Festival, Austin City Limits, And Hard Summer Music Festival. Moreover, he worked on his own music and albums and produced amazing soundtracks for the popular movie named Hunger Games: Catching Fire. The song mentioned above was actually for the film Fifty Shades of Grey.

Moreover, he joined VEVO, a YouTube branch, and brought in a lot of money for him. He also collaborated with Apple Music, PAX Vaporizers, and many popular designers like Alexander Wang. Besides, he got a deal with PUMA, and For the Run the Streets Sports style campaign. In 2017, his face was made part of the H&M Spring campaign.

His Song Starboy says we don’t pray for love, just pray for cars, and that is exactly what I like. Also, he has a Lamborghini worth $530,000 and owns a Bentley Mulsanne worth $300,000, and Mclaren worth $1.5 million as well.

The Weeknd Net Worth 2022

According to 2012 reports, the estimated net worth of The Weeknd was $4 million, which hit 2015 at $8 million. After his amazing music work, he significantly grew, and The Weeknd Net worth in 2022 is almost $90 million. No doubt he worked so hard and reached this level in these years.