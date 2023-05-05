Tiaura Iverson: Everything About Daughter of NBA Player Allen Iverson

Tiaura Iverson became popular as the daughter of a former NBA player named Allen. The daughter came into the limelight from the social media platform Instagram. She joined it in April 2016 and now has barely 72k followers. Social media appearance has become the best way to gain popularity and visibility in this modern world.

Early Life

Tiaura was born on 15th December 1995 in the United States. Her grandparents’ names are Ann and Allen Broughton. She has four siblings, two brothers, and two sisters.

Relationship Status

The daughter of player Tiaura Iverson is famous as an Instagram celebrity. Her exquisite style always got appreciation. She has a large number of videos and images on her page. Fans like her because of her excellent shape. Everyone wants to know about her marital status. No reports came regarding her dating life, so I think she is single.

Career

Iverson got famous as social media personality and daughter of former NBA player Allen Iverson. She came into the limelight in the Starsbyte show because of her success and position in the Instagram Star industry. His father was an amazing basketball player and served as a point and shooting guard for 14 years. Moreover, he ranked fifth as the best shooting guard of all time.

Well, her daughter did not follow in her father’s footsteps because he is on the way to becoming a successful Instagram celebrity. Fans can follow her on their Instagram account under the username @tiaura.

Tiaura Iverson Net Worth

As we know, she is the daughter of popular former NBA player Allen Iverson. Therefore, we can say that she is living a luxurious life. However, she is also earning on her own as an Instagram celebrity. According to sources, the estimated net worth of Tiaura is $1-5 million. So, she is living a comfortable life.