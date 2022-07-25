Toby Love Island 2021 Consultant, A Footballer for Hashtag United

Toby Aromolaran is a 22 years old semi-professional soccer player. Toby worked on the football pitch for the show love island. The contestants have revealed Toby Love Island 2021. Here we will talk about Toby Love Island?

Reasons for Joining Toby Love Island?

Toby Aromolaran was announced as a contestant on love island a week when the show was near premiered of its season 7. Fans are so excited, so showrunners released some details about it.

Toby described himself as a responsible and jolly guy, and friends and family called him an optimistic guy.

Toby said, “ Always see the bright side of every bad situation; I am a fun guy and go on a night out, a responsible guy as well.” Moreover, he said, I have never been in a relationship, and if this show can’t find me a relationship, then no one can.

Which Type of Partner does Toby Want?

Toby describes that his ideal girlfriend is cute with nice feet. He also said he is not a foot fetish but appreciated nice feet. I am just a sucker for a cute face and nice feet.

Personal information

Toby was born on 4th March 1999. His mother was a British woman, and his father, Adebisi, was from Nigeria and then shifted to England. Toby has two siblings; a sister and a brother. After the Love Island show, Toby gained more fame, and his Instagram followers reached 16.9 k followers. He also owns a TikTok channel with 72.5 k followers.

Career

As we said earlier, Toby is a professional soccer player in England. He played for Hashtag United, a social media football team formed in 2016 by YouTuber Spencer Owen.

Not only this, but before that, he played for many soccer teams, including Witham Town, Loughborough University, and Coalville Town. He said he would not quit football even after lOve island. Being a member of Hashtag United, the club always supports her in the show.

Net Worth

Reports say the per game wage of Toby is almost 500 euros. The estimated net worth of Toby Aromolaran is $100k.