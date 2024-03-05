Evanka Franjko: Everything About Joey Buttafuoco’s Wife

Evanka Franjko is a well-known social media personality and is famous as the second wife of Joey Buttafuoco. Yes! She is the second wife of popular actor Joey. The actor is not only known for his acting skills but also came into the headlines because of his involvement in different illegal works such as fraud and pedophilia. In this article, we will talk about his second wife, Evanka Franjko, who came into the news after marrying Joey.

Early Life

Evanka was born in 1956, and her birthplace is Croatia. She got a basic education from a high school in Croatia and a bachelor’s degree from California State University Northridge. No further details are available regarding her parents and siblings.

Professional Life

Evanka is a popular personality and never revealed any details regarding her profession. However, she is a social media star and model and became popular after marriage to Joey Buttafuoco. Joey is an American actor and television personality. Moreover, Joey is an auto body shop owner and has played a role in the popular movie The Underground and other films such as Operation Repo in 2009, False Reality, and Lord of the Freaks in 2015. Also, he made guest appearances in many reality shows.

Net Worth

There is no exact information regarding Ivanka Franjko’s net worth. She has amassed a good amount of money from her work. According to reports, Evanka’s net worth is approximately $3 million; her husband has almost $20 million.

How Did Joey and Evanka Meet?

Joey and Ivanka met at Joey’s auto body shop in early 2000 and started a romantic relationship. The couple tied the knot on 5th March 2005. They live happily in Los Angeles, California, United States. Before marrying Evanka, Joey had another marriage, from which he had two children named Paul Buttafuoco. The former wife’s name was Mary, and during that marriage, Joey had an extramarital affair with Amy Fisher, who was 16 years old.

However, he denied all the allegations of extramarital affairs but, later on, admitted to a sexual relationship with the minor during the course session. On the other hand, EVanka was also married to Andrew Torchon in the 90s. The couple had a son named Nick Torchon, born on 28th April 1994.

In 1995, Joey was charged with solicitation of prostitution and served in prison in 2005 because of auto insurance fraud. He was fond of selling adult videos featuring Amy Fisher and him. Amy became the newspaper columnist for the Long Island Press. She wrote a book named ‘If I knew then.’ She married Louis Bellera in 2003, a former New York City Police Officer. They had three kids but divorced in 2015.

Physical Attributes

Evanka Franjko is living a happy and healthy life. Joey’s wife is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs around 70 kg. The actual body measurements are 33-26-32 inches. She seemed gorgeous with her reddish-blonde hair and brown eyes.

Social Media Appearance

Ivanka is introverted and is not active on social media platforms. She likes to keep her life private; therefore, she never shares any information regarding her personal life.