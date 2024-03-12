Responsible Gambling – Tips and Resources

Understanding the Risks

Gambling, by its nature, involves risk. It’s important to accept that losing is part of the game and that the odds are always against you. Approach gambling as a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. Recognizing the inherent risks helps set realistic expectations and contributes to a healthier gambling experience.

Setting Limits

One of the most effective strategies for responsible gambling is setting limits on how much time and money you spend. Betshift and other reputable platforms offer tools that allow you to set daily, weekly, or monthly deposit limits, as well as session time reminders.

Decide in advance how much money you can afford to lose, and stick to this budget. Never gamble money that you need for essential expenses, such as rent, bills, or groceries. Time Limits: Set a limit on how much time you spend gambling. It’s easy to lose track of time when you’re betting online, so setting a timer or using in-platform tools to remind you can be very helpful.

Recognizing the Signs of Problem Gambling

It’s vital to be aware of the signs of problem gambling, which can include:

Spending more money or time on gambling than you can afford.

Struggling to control or stop gambling.

Gambling to escape problems or relieve feelings of helplessness, guilt, or depression.

Lying to family members or others to conceal the extent of your gambling.

Jeopardising or losing important relationships, jobs, or education opportunities because of gambling.

If you or someone you know is displaying these signs, it’s important to seek help.

Resources and Helplines

There are numerous resources and helplines available across the USA to provide support and guidance to individuals facing gambling problems:

Offers a national helpline (1-800-522-4700) and a wealth of online resources for individuals and families affected by problem gambling. Gamblers Anonymous: A fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength, and hope with each other to solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem.

A fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength, and hope with each other to solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem. Gam-Anon: Provides support for the friends and family of problem gamblers.

Tips for Gambling Safely

Make sure to take regular breaks to assess how much you’ve spent and to step back from the gambling environment. Don’t Chase Losses: Chasing losses can lead to larger losses and potentially more significant problems. Accept losses as part of the game and stick to your budget.

Chasing losses can lead to larger losses and potentially more significant problems. Accept losses as part of the game and stick to your budget. Use Self-Exclusion Tools: If you feel you’re losing control, consider using self-exclusion tools available on many platforms, including the new online casino , Betshift, which allow you to take a break from gambling for a set period.

Responsible gambling is about making informed decisions and understanding the consequences of gambling. By following these tips and utilizing the resources available, individuals can enjoy gambling as a fun and safe form of entertainment. Remember, support is always available, and taking steps to gamble responsibly can help prevent the development of gambling problems.