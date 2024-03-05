Paula Andrea Bongino: All About The Wife of Dan Bongino

Paula Andrea Bongino is the celebrity wife of Dan Bongino, a well-known American political conservative commentator, TV host, and businessman. His wife, Paula, became popular when they met on a blind date at Sullvian’s restaurant in New York and married after one year. In this article, we will discuss all the details of Don Bongino and his wife, Paula Andrea Bongino.

Don Bongino’s real name is Daniel John Bongino, and he is a former Secret Service agent and a member of the Republican party. In addition, he is a pro-Trump supporter and successfully ran campaigns in 2012, 2014, and 2016. Let’s know further details about Don and his wife Paula.

Early Life

Paula Andrea Bongino was born in Cali, Columbia, on August 2, 1975. No information about her early life and childhood is available because she came to Limelight when she married Don Bongino. However, according to some sources, she went to Baruch College in New York City. This college has ranked second on Money Magazine’s New List of ‘Best Colleges in America.’

Career

Paula is an accomplished businesswoman; she sells martial arts equipment and does web design and security consulting. She operated the family businesses from home. Furthermore, everyone knows her husband, Dan, is a political commentator and hosts a consecutive talk radio show. After buying a home in Palm City, he set his political sights on the Southwest Florida congressional race.

How Don and Paula Andrea Bongino Met?

Paula and Dan met on a blind date in a New York restaurant just two weeks ago, on September 11, 2001. Then, a drastic terrorist attack happened on the World Trade Center on US soil. That was troubling for Don because he was working very close to the terror attack site at the Securities Association.

Well, after the first date, Don tried to reach her, and then successfully, a year later, they went to the place of the first date. Dan was on an assignment task at the United Nations. Don asked Paula to have dinner with her and proposed to her. She became emotional and said yes to him. There were differences among Italian American and Colombian heritage. But both have a great understanding, and Dan won the heart of his future mother-in-law.

Paula started her career as Director of Web Development at the Security Industry Association. When her husband Dan worked on President Obama’s security details at the White House in 2002, they started the house-hunting process together. The couple made their way to Severna Park, a part of Baltimore Washington Metropolitan located in Maryland, United States. Paula and Dan purchased a house and joined St John the Evangelist Church. They live a happy life with their two daughters, Isabel and Amelia.

Net Worth of Paula Andrea Bongino

As we know, Paula got most of their fame when she married the political commentator and host of the show Dan Bongino. Dan’s estimated net worth is $10 million. All the money comes from his lucrative career in the political and private sectors.

Physical Attributes

The beautiful lady, Paula, is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, and she weighs around 57 kg. She seems gorgeous with her black hair and fair complexion. Meanwhile, her husband, Dan Bongino, is 6 feet and 1 inch tall and has a broad body type.

The web developer and businesswoman is living a celebrity wife life. However, recently, rumors were raised about her husband’s health; he has throat cancer, and a tumor was found in his throat. But he underwent surgery and has recovered now.