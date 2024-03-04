Omikaye Phifer: Celebrity Kid of Mekhi Phifer and Malinda 

Omikaye Phifer is a celebrity kid of Mekhi Phifer and Malinda Williams. His father is a popular star and played a major role in Future from 8 Mile. Similarly, his mother, Malinda, is also an actress, and her popular works are High School High, The Undershepherd, and First Sunday. Omikaye’s parents divorced when he was young. Mekhi had his career in the late 1990s and the 2000s with major roles in ER, Lie to Me, Torchwood: Miracle Day and High School High. Let’s here talk about all the life details of Omikaye Phifer.

Early Life

Omikaye Phifer was born in 1999 in the United States. The birthplace is not confirmed. He is famous because of his parents who are popular actors and actresses. Omikaye is a proud parent of Malinda Williams and Mekhi Phifer. However, his parents are not together anymore. He spends quality time with his parents and posts pictures on their respective social accounts.

Professional Life

Omikaye Phifer is popular as a kid celebrity as his parents are on-screen stars. However, his parents are successful in their careers. As we know, his father, Mekhi Phifer, is a well-known actor who played the role of Dr.Greg Pratt on NBC’s long-running medical drama ER. Omikaye is a loved child of his parents and loves spending time with them. His father played an amazing role in the film 8 Mile and was a recurring cast member on the Fox crime show Lie to Me in the role of Ben Reynolds.

Furthermore, Mekhi starred as CIA agent Rex Matheson in Torchwood: Miracle Day. Mekhi is close to his son Omikaye and also has a second son who was born in Los Angeles in 2007. He got married to his longtime girlfriend Reshelet Barnes in Beverly Hills, California. Also, the mother of Phifer Malinda Williams is also a popular American actress and producer. Omikaye’s mother began her career on television and then in the films A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, The Wood in 1999 and High School High in 1996.

Besides, she starred in the drama series Soul Food from the year 2000 to 2004 and received three NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding. After that, she starred in the short-lived NBC drama series Windfall, Williams and returned to film playing supporting roles in Idlewild in 2006, First Sunday in 2008, and 2 Days in New York in 2012.

Personal Life

Omikaye Phifer is the son of Malina Williams and Mekhi Phifer. Their son Omikaye is single and not involved with anyone. He focuses on his endeavors and prefers on his accomplishments. Phifer dedicated his time and energy to education and career.

However, his parents, Mekhi Phifer and Malinda were co-stars in the comedy film High School High in 1996. They exchanged the knot in 1999, remained together for four years, and separated in 2003.

After that, the actor married NBC creative director Rashelet Barnes in March 2013. Conversely, Malina Williams has been married twice after divorcing Mekhi. The second marriage occurred in August 200, one year remaining, and the divorce was finalized in June 2010. The third time Malinda married journalist and digital media executive Tariq Walker was in 2020.

Net worth of Omikaye Phifer

The parents of Omikaye Phifer are no longer together but are independent. Both work together in the entertainment industry. His father’s net worth is around $8 million. His major source of income is from movie work, especially from the success of 8 Mile and Divergent. Besides, he owns an athlete’s foot company specializing in making athletic footwear.

The actor has faced financial difficulties and filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2014. According to legal documents, the value of his assets is $ 67,000 with monthly expenses of $11000 against a monthly income of $7500.

Social Media Appearance

Omikaye is active on social media as he shares content for his fans. He maintains an active presence on social platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, where they share the highlights of his life. Fans can follow him under the username @omikaye. The audience can see the mix of personal moments on his feed, a glimpse of life, and occasional project updates.

The father, Mekhi Phifer, is also on social media under the Twitter username @mekhiphifer. They share opinions, updates, and thoughts about his own career and a deeper understanding of his journey in the entertainment industry.