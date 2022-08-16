Top 5 Sharon Van Etten Covers You Should Not Miss Out

Have you ever listened to Sharon Van songs on a long drive? If not listen, then definitely you are missing something interesting. Anyone can enjoy Sharon’s flirted with you all my life lyrics or Are We There with the landscape view.

Are We There was a jumpstart of her career and the album was listed as the “50 best albums of 2014.”

There are many New York-based artists, but she is the best one. If you find her tracks on Youtube, you will be surprised that her tracks are equally amazing. Let’s revisit the tracks where Sharon gives the brief touch.

Flirted With You All My Life Lyrics

This track is just like the words describe a girl reminiscing on a man she did not love back as she had precious time with him. the track is taken from the album At The Cut by the late Vic Chesnutt. Sharon’s version is a departure and more dreamy, with a lingering vibe of regret and nostalgia.

The original song in the voice of Vic has a Christmas feel and, on the other hand, is embedded at a slow pace. It feels woven for people within their memories of the unrequited. Flirted With All My Life lyrics are all about a guy who realizes about is not ready to be in a committed relationship. However, it comes from a different perspective.

Love More – Bon Iver

Love More is the original song by Bon Iver. Sharon sang this one beautifully. It was a treat when I can across a clip where Bon and Sharon sang this together. It happened at David Lynch’s festival at the Ace hotel. Bon Iver introduced Sharon as one of the artists he looks up to. Well, the performance was outstanding, as you can see in the video here.

Last Night I Dreamt Somebody Loved me

The smiths’ classic Last Night I Dreamt Somebody Loved Me is a sacred song. A Russian-based former t.T.A.u managed to give a fresh track on one of the songs titled “ How Soon Is Now.”

It gave positive energy. It would be surprised for Morrissey if he listened to Sharon’s version of his track as it is more in-depth. The interesting thing about Sharon is that she always maintains her original soul. Sharon’s version takes a darker and haunting tone than the original one.

People They Ain’t No Good

Nick Cave’s people They Ain’t No Good is so good to listen to. It just melts your heart with awe eyed expression. Just find some time and watch the video.

I don’t know about this rendition because of the first video of Sharon Van Etten. It was like some things are better kept unexplained than trying to provide insight. Another Nick track was covered by Sharon titled “ The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get.”

Like a Diamond

Sharon covered a Glass Ghost’s song, Like a Diamond, and that was amazing to hear. The original is good, but Sharon’s version is just a whole different vibe.

It is a purely gold video, and she deserves credit for being up to date with these underrated artists. Like a diamond song just gives you a feeling of isolation and loneliness.

Well, in these artist worlds, no doubt, Sharon is giving a signature touch to underrated gems. Her tracks are just like bandages, so enjoy these when you are alone.