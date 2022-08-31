TV Host and Carpenter Jeff Devlin Wife, Kids, and all Other Details

Jeff Devlin is a popular carpenter, television host, architect, and contractor. He hosts the tv series DIY Network’s Stone House Revival. He has amazing experience in the construction industry and earned recognition through DIY network shows such as I hate my Bath, Spice Up My Kitchen, and Ellen’s Design Challenge.

Jeff with his team renovate comfortable, modern living spaces and maintain the historical value of the building. Here are the things that you need to know about Jeff Devlin’s wife and all other details.

Early life of Jeff Devlin

Jeff was born on 19th May 1973. His birthplace is Bucks County, Pennsylvania, United States. Jeff’s height is six feet and one inch. Joseph Devlin and Ada Devlin are parents of Jeff. His father died on 21st March 2012 in Pennsylvania.

Moreover, he has six siblings: Dave, Adam, Joseph, Mark, and Tom Devlin. Dave Devlin went to Bucks County Community College. He was in a relationship with Kim Allison and had two kids. Her brother Mark Devlin works at Mark Devlin Visual Design. He went to Neshaminy Maple point and studied Graphic design at Tyler School of Art, Temple University.

Professional life

Jeff had a keen interest in carpentry after he watched the Old House on PBS during his teenage year. Jeff Devlin used to mess around with the furniture of his house, building birdhouses. However, he sold his niche at his church’s craft fair. After that, his life hood passion turned into a career, and he appeared on many tv shows.

Moreover, Jeff Devlin has been the founder and owner of Schoolhouse since January 1995. He worked as a cameraman and, during this time, also ran his woodworking business. He shooted many events such as drag racing, concerts, mountain biking, water polo, and renovation show like HGTV’s save my bath.

Jeff Devlin’s Net Worth

According to sources, he earns a handsome amount of money. The estimated net worth of Jeff is $3 million.

Jeff Devlin Wife

Jeff Devlin is married to Christine Devlin. Their marriage remained for two years, and after that separated ways. Jeff Devlin wife was a veterinary nurse. The couple has two children named Aiden and Reese.

Now he is engaged to Janelle Burdette. They have known each other since 2015, and their romance started in 2018. Her name is Janelle Burdette. She belongs to West Virginia, where she also studied audiology at West Virginia University and A.T. At the time, she was working as a clinical sales associate at Midlantic technologies.

Before Jeff, she was also married and had two sons named Gavin and Walker Burdette. However, she is a loving lady and is attached not only to Jeff but also to his children. They engaged on Christmas 2020.