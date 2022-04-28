SLMC student Secures Second Position in University of Health Sciences

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Another honor of Sahiwal Medical College as SLMC student Arha Iqbal has secured second position in the third professional examinations of University of Health Sciences.

Principal College and Board of Management congratulated Arha Iqbal. She got 902 marks out of 1000. Principal Prof. Imran Hassan Khan and Board Chairman Dr. Khawar Saeed congratulated the student on her outstanding achievement and also gave her a certificate of appreciation.

Board members expressed good wishes for Arha Iqbal. Principal Sahiwal Medical College Prof. Dr. Imran Hassan Khan said that such students are a valuable asset of the college and their encouragement will be continued.

