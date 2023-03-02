Uptown insurance-Ways to choose the best car insurance

It’s fun to look into buying a car, scrolling through all the available makes, models, and colors as you imagine driving the car, but buying auto insurance is less fun. Don’t worry, though. We’ll help you figure out how to choose the best car insurance. Check out our guide to the best car insurance, and if you need more help, you could also talk to Uptown Insurance Agency.

How to Pick the Right Auto Insurance

Almost every state has a minimum car insurance coverage that drivers must buy. But why settle for the bare minimum when you and your vehicle deserve the best? Let’s talk about the main types of car insurance coverage and the things you should think about when picking the best plan for you.

Different kinds of car insurance

There are two main types of coverage for car insurance:

The basics The extras

Basic car insurance

Basic coverage takes care of your, well, basic needs. Here are some of the things you can’t drive without if you don’t have car insurance:

Liability: In most states, you have to have liability insurance. There are two kinds of liability coverage: damage to people and property. In the event of an accident, these coverages help pay for other drivers’ medical bills and property damage. It’s important to remember that liability insurance doesn’t cover your injuries or damages, only those of a third party.

Uninsured and Underinsured Drivers: If you’re reading this, it means you’re taking the time to find the best car insurance, which not all drivers do. Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for your costs if the other driver doesn’t have any insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance to cover your damages. Think of it as a backup plan in case other people don’t do anything. In some states, you don’t have to have this kind of insurance. But it’s a good idea to bring it along.

Personal Injury Protection (PIP) insurance: It pays for your medical bills if you get hurt in a car accident. But many plans will also cover other costs related to your injury, such as lost income protection and reimbursement for child care. Not all states require people to have insurance for their injuries. If you choose car insurance through a credit union, the company that handles car insurance for your credit union will tell you what coverage you need.

Comprehensive and Collision: Comprehensive and collision coverages look out for your car. Comprehensive insurance pays for damage done by theft, vandalism, hail, and other things that aren’t caused by accident. Collision coverage pays for damage to your car when it hits something or another. Comprehensive and collision coverages are optional, but many lenders will make you keep them until you pay off your vehicle. These insurances will help pay for repairs up to the car’s cash value.

There are other kinds of car insurance.

Who doesn’t like a little extra? These other coverages are not required, but they can help protect you in different ways.

Have you ever broken down on the side of the road and didn’t know how to change your tire? Think of roadside assistance coverage as a quick way to get help. Roadside assistance helps with things that happen when you least expect them, like changing a flat tire, replacing a dead battery, or towing your car to a repair shop.

Rental Car Reimbursement: If you get into an accident, your car may be at the shop for a while. Rental car reimbursement insurance helps pay for renting a car while you wait for your own. It beats walking, for sure!

Gap Insurance: The value of your car starts going down as soon as you drive it off the lot. So, what happens if your vehicle is stolen or wrecked, and you still owe more than it is worth? Gap coverage pays off the rest of your loan or lease, so you don’t have to worry about paying bills for a car you no longer have.

Basic insurance plans only cover the value of your new car at the time of the accident if it is totaled in an accident. You might need more money to pay for a new car. Coverage for new cars replaces old cars with brand-new models. But this kind of insurance is only suitable for cars only a few years old. It only covers vehicles that are older than that.

Four things to think about the Best Auto Insurance

Now that you know what kinds of coverage are available, you can compare them and choose the best one for your car.

Embrace your unique needs. Choose the insurance plan that best fits your needs. For example, you won’t need gap insurance if you’ve already paid off your car. But if you just bought a new car, consider adding gap insurance and replacement for a new car to your plan. You could also look into other kinds of insurance to protect yourself even more.

Check the ratings of trusted third parties. Even though insurance company websites have much information about plans and coverages, it’s worth your time to read reviews on trusted third-party sites. You can also talk to your friends about the insurance companies they have used.

Figure out how you want to deal with the business. Larger insurance companies will probably offer support through their website or app, while smaller ones may rely on the phone and in-person meetings. Choose what you like.

Get several quotes and compare them based on what they cover. Shopping around for quotes doesn’t mean you have to pick the cheapest policy. When looking at your options, read the fine print and think about the pros and cons of each plan. Meeting with an insurance guide can be a good idea. When you look into credit union car insurance, you may qualify for discounts that aren’t available online or that you can better customize your plan.

Need more help figuring out which car insurance is best? We’ll be there with these helpful things:

Find out what kind of insurance your state requires. The Insurance Information Institute has a helpful list that breaks down information by state.

Know the value of your car. Check a guide like the Kelley Blue Book to ensure you have enough coverage for the value of your vehicle.

Compare car models side by side. Many comparison tools like this one from Edmunds are easy to use and can be found on the Internet.

Why car insurance from an Uptown Insurance Agency might be the best choice for you

It’s your independent agent, and they will help you find the right car insurance for you. To get you the best price, we write for seven different agencies. Make sure you have the right policy to protect you—se habla Espanol.

Is your license to drive taken away? Liability insurance is required by law in Ohio. Make sure you’re following the law and have the necessary liability insurance.

They can help you deal with your DUI and traffic tickets, get your license back, and help you if your insurance is refused, rejected, or declined. You can count on our more than 40 years of experience to help you with your auto insrance needs.