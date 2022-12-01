Vince Vaughn’s Wife ‘Kyla Weber Bio, Early Life, Career, and Net worth

Kyla Weber is the wife of a popular Hollywood actor named Vince Vaughan. She works as a realtor, buying and selling properties. She caught the media’s attention when she married a Hollywood actor, now known as Vince Vaughn’s wife. They dated for some time and then got married.

They also made appearances on the red carpet, but Kyla prefers to avoid media attention. Kyla continued her work as a realtor in Los Angeles along with her family.

Early Life

Kyla Weber was born on 1st July 1979. Her birthplace is in Okotoks, Canada. She is just well known as Vince Vaughn’s wife. They tied in the knot on 2nd January 2010 in a private ceremony at the Lake Forest Academy, Illinois, USA. The couple has two children named Locklyn and Vernon.

Rise to Stardom

Kyla’s early life and career are a secret, but she grew up in Canada and made a bright student. After graduating from college, she became a successful realtor in Calgary, Canada. Kyla also worked for Coco Homes in Calgary.

Vince had been in a romantic relationship with Jennifer Anniston in 2005.

They were introduced at a friend’s wedding, which was a love at first sight for both of them. The relationship ended in 2006, and then in 2008, pictures emerged with Kyla.

Vince Vaughn proposed to her with a $125,000 engagement ring. Over time, she emerged and became more famous on social media, and then they married. The news of the marriage was revealed on 3rd January 2010.