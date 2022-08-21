Vivalabadchick Aka Katt Leya: A Hype of Social Media

By Sadia Nazir
Vivalabadchick

Everyone knows a model Vivalabadchick who became popular on social media. The Internet community really wants to know about the hot model, especially on Instagram. Here let’s talk about all the details.

Who Is Katt Leya Aka Vivalabadchick

Vivalabadchick is a popular Instagram model, and people want to know about her real name. The user name @vuvalbadchick has 49k followers on social media. Well, it has become a sensation and is now available on Twitter.

Vivalabadchick’s real name

The real name is Katt Leya. We don’t have much information regarding her romantic life. However, some reports say she has been dating someone.

Social media Appearance

As we said earlier, she has 49k Instagram followers. Moreover, there are a massive amount of photos and videos on the Twitter account with 80.4 k followers. She told about twitter on an Instagram account under the username @lustyleya

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DDxuLTRXoAAXWf0.jpg?format=jpg&name=small

 

