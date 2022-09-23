What Happened to Sabrina and Rapper T.I? See At Sabrina Peterson Instagram

Sabrina Peterson is a close family friend of rapper T.I and his wife, Tiny. T.I has a lengthy history of trouble with the law, and recently he landed criticism with Sabrina. Let’s look at the details on Sabrina Peterson’s Instagram.

What Sabrina Peterson Claimed On Social Media

She accused rapper T.I, saying that he was threatened with a gun on her Instagram account. Sabrina is the former friend of T.I’s wife, Tiny Harris. Sabrina’s claims came out when T.I doomed Atlanta council member Felicia Moore publically, and she had been an active supporter of Felicia. Tiny took Instagram to dismiss the sensational claims.

The couple’s spokesperson also released a statement on 29th January 2-021 and said, “Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on the record, and more importantly want the public to know they deny the strongest way possible the appalling allegation being made against them by Sabrina Peterson.

They had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade, and they are taking this matter seriously.” Still, everyone is unsure about what exactly happened between them.