What Is DanielLeigh’s Ethnicity, Yellow Bone Controversy,

DanilLeigh is an American songwriter, rapper, singer, choreographer, and dancer. She came into the limelight when she worked with Prince on the music video for Breakfast Can Wait. Let’s see Daniel Leigh’s ethnicity and all other details.

Daniel received backlash for promoting colorism in her song titled Yellow Bone. She remained in the music industry for a minute only and was slammed for perpetuating colorism and racism. It leads to Danie Leigh’s ethnicity controversy in her love life.

Early Life

Daniel Leigh was born on 20th December 1994. Her birthplace is Miami, Florida. Vladimir and Vicky Curiel are her parents. She has a younger brother, Brandon, and two sisters, Bella Dose and Brianna Leah.

Career And Daniel Leigh’s Ethnicity Controversy

She was always interested in music and cited Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, Rihanna, and Drake. Daniel Leigh began dancing when she was only 12 years old, and at the age of 14, she started singing too. In the early years, she was very shy to sing in front of people until she received a positive response.

After that, Daniel made her YouTuber channel and posted vocal covers of songs like Musiq Soulchild’s So Beautiful. Before her professional career, she relocated to Los Angeles and then started her career as a backup dancer and made part of the pop duo Curly Fryz along wither sister Brianna Leah.

She gained most of the fame when she was asked by Prince to direct yeh video for his single Breakfast Can Wait. Prince died on 21st April 2016 in Paisley Park, Chanhassen, Minnesota, United States. Moreover, she sang the song with Def Jan Records and released her first EP, Summer with Friends, in 2017.

In her singles, Lil Bebe and Easy are also included. Her music video BOP on Broadway was hit in 2019. Backlash For Promoting Upcoming Song Yellow Bone Daniel Leigh teased a song titled “Yellow Bone” in January 2021. The term drew the public’s attention and got criticism accusing her of promoting colorism through this song.

She remained defiant and asked why couldn’t she make a song for her light skin buddies. Well, after some time, she deleted that post.

Relationship Status

Daniel Leigh has been dating with American rapper, singer, and songwriter named DaBaby. They have been in

a relationship for a year. She also helped him choreograph his music video BOP in 2019. Daniel posted a picture with him on5th December 2020 with the caption, “My Baby IDC.” Her picture received millions of likes and congratulatory comments.