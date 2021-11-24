When will Nawaz Sharif Come Back?

By : Khan Altaf khan, Kpk

When Benazir Bhutto was killed in a suicide attack at Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi in December 2007, Nawaz Sharif was one of the first national leaders to reach the hospital.

In the February 2008 elections, Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League emerged as the second-largest party, and he struck a deal with the PPP to form a coalition government.

But this partnership did not last long and as differences escalated, the Nawaz League seceded from the government and its nature became so severe that in 2011 Nawaz Sharif filed a memogate scandal against the PPP government in the Supreme Court. Petition was filed in which Nawaz Sharif appeared in person.

Two years later, in May 2013, Nawaz Sharif’s party won the national election again, after which he took over as Prime Minister for the third time.

This time Nawaz Sharif faced his new political rival and former cricketer Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who accused the PML-N of rigging the elections and called on Islamabad to end the government from August 2014 to December 2014. They continued to sit.

Nawaz Sharif took over the foreign ministry in his third term, during which time he also sought to establish relations with the newly elected Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi in 2014 and in December 2015, Narendra Modi paid an unannounced one-day visit to Lahore.

The most important project of Sharif’s government was the Pak-China Economic Corridor, which experts called a “game changer” for the region.

The fall of Nawaz Sharif began in 2016, when the Panama Papers came to light in March, revealing the names of members of the Sharif family.

Nawaz Sharif’s sons gave various interviews for his cleansing while Nawaz Sharif besides addressing the parliament also addressed the nation on TV.

Taking advantage of this situation, his biggest rival Imran Khan started a series of anti-government demonstrations again and demanded the resignation of Nawaz Sharif.

After months of protests, the Supreme Court finally ordered an investigation into the allegations in November 2016.

Disagreements between the pro-government government and the military erupted in October of that year when the Dawn Leaks news broke. After this news came to light, the government faced severe pressure and as a result Pervez Rashid had to wash his hands of his ministry.

The hearings, which began in January 2017, ended in April 2017 when a five-member bench ruled in favor of Nawaz Sharif by three to two but also ordered further investigation into his assets.

After this decision, Imran Khan launched more and more attacks on his rival and the slogans of ‘Go Nawaz Go’ started resounding all over the country.

The second investigation was completed in July 2017, in which Nawaz Sharif was found guilty of violating the provisions of Sadiq and Amin on the ground of non-disclosure of residence in the UAE and was disqualified from the Assembly by a five-point majority. Declared

The decision further said that three references against Nawaz Sharif would also be investigated. The proceedings in the accountability court, which began in September 2017, lasted for about ten months, during which Nawaz Sharif appeared in more than 80 cases. Meanwhile, his wife Kulsoom Nawaz had to be hospitalized in London for cancer.

Along with appearing in the accountability court, Nawaz Sharif started rallies across the country in which he chanted the slogan “Respect the vote” and termed the court proceedings against him as a conspiracy.

But again, like last year, in July, the court ruled against Nawaz Sharif, and Judge Muhammad Bashir sentenced him to ten years in prison with hard labor and a fine of eight million pounds on corruption charges.

Nawaz Sharif heard the sentence along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz in the same apartment for which he was sentenced. He later told a press conference that he would return home soon after his wife’s health improved.

After being convicted in the Avonfield reference, Nawaz Sharif returned home with his daughter Maryam Nawaz on July 13, where he was taken into custody from the airport and transferred to Adiala Jail.

After his arrest, Nawaz Sharif had to face his party’s defeat in the country’s general election from prison, where his rival Imran Khan, who had filed a Panama Papers lawsuit against him, won. Took the oath of office.

On the 11th of next month, Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz died of cancer in London, after which Nawaz Sharif was released on parole so that he could attend his funeral.

After a week’s parole after Kulsoom Nawaz’s death, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter and son-in-law were sent back to Adiala Jail.

A few days after the death of Kulsoom Nawaz, an appeal was filed in the Islamabad High Court against the decision of the accountability court by Nawaz Sharif, which annulled the decision of the trial court and acquitted Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar done.

But despite the acquittal of these cases, Nawaz Sharif’s judicial difficulties did not end. He was charged with treason in an interview with the English newspaper Dawn in May this year, for which he had to appear in the Lahore High Court in the first week of October.

The same thing happened in December when a case was filed against him in the Supreme Court in 1986 and he had to go round the court there too.

The purpose of narrating this whole history is only to say that every time one slaps on the shoulders of oneself and others does not make man a leader but man has to come to the field while facing the reality.

Now going abroad on bail for treatment and not coming back will prove your innocence? Or will it take you away from the people? This is their weakness. Going to the other country and relax! Not enough for destruction?