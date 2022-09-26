Whiter Lotus Star Molly Shannon’s Net Worth, Life, and Relationship Status Fritz Chesnut

Molly Shannon is a comedian and the most beloved and popular star in this field. She kept viewers every time Saturday Night Live’s Mary Katherine Gallagher came into the limelight. Shannon starred on HBO Max’s The Other Two and opened up about heartbreaking tragedy.

This tragedy struck her mother, cousin, and sister in a car accident when she was four years old. Besides, she came on the tonight show, which starred Jimmy Fallon, on 25th August 2021. Fans are surprised and know about Molly Shannon’s net worth, family, married life, and husband, Fritz Chesnut.

Early Life of Fritz Chesnut

Fritz Chesnut and Molly have been married since 2004. Molly’s husband is known for his paintings inspired by cosmic Phenomena, waves, oil soils, and other aquatic and geologic formations.

The paintings are horizontally placed where poured paint coalesces and intervenes by lifting and tilting the canvas.

His work has been known to filter the history of modern abstraction through immersion in a psychedelic southern California surf culture.

His work can be seen on www.artsy.net. Moreover, people can also see his work at LAXART, Pepin-Moore, The Bronx Museum, Public Fiction, Los Angeles, and White Columns.

Chesnut had solo exhibitions at c.nichols projects and Los Angeles at CULT. Aimee Friberg Exhibitions in San Francisco, Country club in Cincinnati, Bellwether gallery in New York, and Country Club in Los Angeles.

He has been seen in the background of Steven Soderbergh’s film the girlfriend Experience. Once, her husband said, Fritz and his wife’s work are different and directly inspire each other. Moreover, he also said that their works sometimes intersect when they attend museum galas together.

Molly Shannon’s Net Worth

Moly and her husband Fritz are earning a handsome amount of money. According to sources, Fritz has a net worth of $3 million. Meanwhile, her wife Molly Shannon’s Net worth is $7 million.

Relationship Status

Molly and Fritz met in 2000 first time and then married on 29th May 2004 they couple held the marriage ceremony at the Four seasons hotel in Santa Barbara. After a year, they welcomed a baby girl and then a son named Nolan. They celebrated Stella, their daughter’s sixteen birthday, in September 2019

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2-ePSTlXPE/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=e9ba1b7f-8520-410a-8fc5-b8a2e9a9c655

Fritz Chesnut was born on 3rd April 1973. His birthplace is Santa Fe, New Mexico. Her mother is a Ph.D. scholar, and her father has a Master’s in German and studied music. His parents always supported him in studying art and becoming an artist.

He went to the University of California, Santa Cruz, in 1995 and then MFA from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. The height of Fritz is six feet and four inches, and Molly’s height is five feet and five inches.