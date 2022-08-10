Who Is Edgar Jones In Real Life and Wendy Edger Jones?

During quarantine, plenty of stars came into the limelight and brought new faces. Daisy Edgar Jones is one of the popular names who appeared in Hulu’s normal people. Daisy played the role of Marianne and Connell Waldron, portrayed by Paul Mescal. Do you know about Wendy Edger Jones?

They are the main series characters. There were twelve episodes, and after this series, people took an interest to know about Daisy. Let’s talk about her and know who Edgar Jones is.

Who is Daisy Edgar Jones?

Daisy’s date of birth is 24th May 1998. Her birthplace is Islington, London, England. Her mother’s name is Wendy, who has Irish ethnicity, and her father, Philip, is Scottish. Her mother is a dram editor, and her father is Sky Arts’s director.

Daisy went to the Mount School for Girls and Woodhouse college. After that, she attended the National Youth Theatre and then enrolled at the Open University. Her height is five feet and six inches, and she weighs 53 kg.

Daisy received her breakthrough in 2016 on behalf of Outnumbered Christmas Special.

Moreover, she enrolled herself as a phenomenal actress and appeared in many tv series such as Gentleman Jack, Silent Witness, and War of The Worlds. Besides, she is portrayed in many comedies and science fiction movies. No doubt, Daisy amassed fans at a very young age.

Daisy Edger Jones’ Net Worth

She earns a handsome amount of money. The total net worth of Daisy is almost $ 1 million.

Relationship Status

Daisy is dating Sebastian Stan. They were seen together in Vancouver, Canada. Before that, she was dating Tom Varey. They met in 2018 and lived together in London. However, they separated in 2021, and Tom announced the separation.