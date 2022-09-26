Who is Eric Jefferson introduced by Derricos, Deon Derrico Net Worth and All Details

The reality tv series Doubling Down with the Derricos fellows Karen and Deon’s other fourteen children. They adopted a son named Derron. The followers see Eric Jefferson along with the family introduced by Derrico. Derrico refers to Eric as their oldest son or bonus child. Here are all the details of Deon Derrico Networth, family, and all details.

Early life of Eric Jefferson

Eric was born on 19th October and belonged to the Derrico family. Some people say Deon’s big brother is named Chris. Eric was very close to his grandmother named, Marian Derrico.

There are no details of his siblings. Eric’s height is six feet and one inch, and he weighs 81kgs. You can follow him on Instagram under the username @innate.fighter, with over 2.3 k followers.

Professional Life

Eric made an appearance on the TLC’s Doubling Down with the Derricos. His wife, Mami Fefe, was also with him. Derrico’s family has 14 children and is thankful for Eric and his wife for caring for them.

Deon Derrico Net Wirth

Eric worked so much and made an estimated net worth of $100k. Deron Derrico’s net worth is almost $ 6 million.

Relationship Status

As we said earlier, Eric and Mami have been married since 2013. They celebrate their dating anniversary on 26th January. Eric’s wife shared a memory of their wedding day and wrote, ‘they had a snowy day on the wedding and finished the ceremony in a rush, they remained in the marriage for seven years but didn’t have any kids.