Who Is Joe Biden’s Granddaughter, Natalie Biden Pink Coat?

Natalie Biden is the granddaughter of Joe Biden, who is the 46th US President. Natalie came into the limelight with her amazing fashion choice at Presidential Inauguration in Washington, DC, in January 2021. Before that, Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, stole the show, and now Natalie has come into the limelight. Natalie Biden pink coat and matching mask are among a sea of purple and blue shades.

Who is Natalie Biden

Natalie Biden’s date of birth is 4th August 2004. She is the eldest daughter of Joe Biden’s son. At the age of 46, Biden’s son died because of cancer in 2015.

Joe Biden lost his wife Neila and daughter Naomi in a car accident. Natalie Biden’s height is five feet and six inches.

Natalie appeared during a segment played during the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and she was 16 years old at that time. She was a toddler when joe Biden became vice president first time.

Net Worth of Natalie Biden Pink Coat

Natalie is included among the famous people of the United States. She is not a working woman and is dependent on Joe’s net worth. Joe Biden’s net worth is almost $9 billion.

Relationship Status

Natalie is single and unmarried. However, she keeps her life away from controversy.