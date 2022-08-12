Who Is Scott Campbell Jr’s Daughter Stormee Campbell

The series on the Discovery Channel, Deadliest, follows the fisherman in which Scott Campbell Jr is also included. There is also a reason to watch this series.

He was often seen mentioning his daughter Stormee Campbell. Here is everything about Scott Campbell Jr’s Daughter.

Stormee Campbell

Stormee Campbell’s date of birth is 1995. Scott also has another sister named Trinidy, who lives in Meridian. She has been dating with boyfriend, Kaden Kilburg. He is an electrician Apprentice at A-1 Heating and Air Conditioning and Electric.

Scott’s father is a second-generation crab fisherman and also the owner of Cordova Outdoors. Moreover, he also works at F/V Seabrooke. The 40 years old father, Scott, remarried Lisa Campbell. Getting back to his daughter Stormee graduated from Walla Walla Hugh School in 2013.

Stormee’s heart health was informed to Lisa, and then her parents decided to leave the show to look after her daughter. Fans really appreciated Lisa and also demanded her return to the show. Well, A post was uploaded on Instagram about Stormee, and she was well at that time. Stormee is 26 years old, and her height is five feet and five inches.

Now she is the mother of a girl Rainee Lynn who was born in May 2016. People started asking about her daughter’s father, and at that time, she revealed that she was a single mother. Therefore, it seems that Stormee is not together with her baby’s father. Mostly her father, Scott, accompanied her daughter fishing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/r6A11lv67g/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=073fe9a2-3266-4ca9-a33d-615a51a2d0f2