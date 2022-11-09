William Shatner And Elizabeth Anderson Martin Divorced After 18 years of Marriage

William Shatner filed for divorce in December 2019 after 18 years of marriage with Elizabeth Anderson Martin Shatner. According to TMZ, ‘After three months, the star’s divorce has been finalized and splitting of their assets including ownership of all horse semen.’

The 88 years old William paid Elizabeth almost $2 million for spousal support for their prenuptial agreement. The coule has no children, and they tied in the knot in 2001. William gets two horses: Power river Shirley and renaissance Man’s Medici, and all horse semen and horse equipment as well.

Elizabeth gets ownership of two horses named Double Espresso and Macchiato. William keeps his studio city home and a ranch in three rivers in California. She came to her home which was located in Versailles, Kentucky, and share her family farm in Indiana.

She has multiple cars such as a Mercedes Benz ML65, a 2004 Ford Explorer, BMW X5 2007. Elizabeth gets visitation rights to the three rivers ranch to visit the grave of her first husband.TMZ reported She allowed to visit dogs and horses if she gives William advance notice. The judge signed off on the settlement and the former lovebirds are single. William is a popular horse lover and spoke out about it in his Up Till Now autobiography.

The star also played Captain James T. Kirk in the series Star Trek and said, ‘ horses have played an essential role in my life. I own many horses and admired horses for as long as I can remember. However, he also explained that there was a stable rental area in Montreal, Canada that would visit often. I love to visit this place all the time, and having his sort of innate interest in riding.

Furthermore, he said, I was drawn there anyway and hanging around the rental stables without ever actually getting on a horse. William spent six months to learn riding on horses and play Alexander in alexander the great. He also shared the picture in June 1975 on the Barbary coast.

He raised while visiting the horse with acting and playing football. He was a daydreamer about having a ranch with all my own horses as told the Los Angeles Times. Elizabeth is a trainer in Saddlebreds and they both were in tough competitions.

William hosted an annual Hollywood charity horse show in 1990. Well before Elizabeth, he was married to Gloria Rand in 1956 and divorced in 1969. They had three children named Leslie, Lisabeth, and Melanie. His second wife named was Marcy Lafferty from 1973 to 1996.

After that, Nerine Kidd Shatner was the third wife of William and they married in 1997. She died in august 1999 after an accidental drowning in their swimming pool. The 40 years old was an alcoholic person. In 2001, he married Elizabeth.

William is so popular actor in Star Trek Captain James T.Kirk from 1966 to 1969. He voiced the character in the animated series from 1973 to 1974. However, he was also featured in seven further films from 1979 to 1994. He also played the actor role in T.J. Hooker from 1982 to 1986.