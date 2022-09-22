Wolfgang Novogratz Gave Up for Basketball Career and Pursued Acting

The new Netflix star Wolfgang Novogratz made his fans surprised. He left his sunning career on the court to follow Hollywood dreams. He appeared in ‘The Half Of It’ and ‘Yes, God Yes. Also, his parents of Wolfgang are famous personalities destined for stardom. Let’s discuss all the details of Wolfgang’s age, bio, relationship status, and net worth.

Who is Wolfgang

Wolfgang was born on 9th May 1997. His birthplace is in Manhattan, New York, United States. He has seven siblings: Bellamy Novogratz, Breaker Novogratz, Five Novogratz, Holleder Novogratz, and Tallulah Novogratz. His height is six feet and 3.5 inches.

Wolfgang is the son of Courtney and Robert Novogratz. They are well-known HGTV designers and popular as The Novogratz designers. They use classic and contemporary techniques that make them amazing designers. Besides, he got a chance to appear in the reality tv series Home by Novogratz and Bravo’s 9 by Design. According to sources, her mother, Courtney’s net worth is almost $ 4 million.

Career of Basketball

Wolfgang was in high school when he became a top Division I college basketball recruit. To continue his career as an actor, and gave up his promising career in basketball. He said, “basketball was my entire life; I will play division and hopefully the NBA. I turned down all the scholarships to attend theatre school in London.”

Moreover, one of his popular roles was noted in the Netflix comedy series ‘feel the beat.” He shared his experience while working with co-stars and said, “for a lot of them, it was their first movie, so Sofia and I took upon ourselves to make it a great experience for them.”

Furthermore, he also added, “it was nice being the older brother on set.” Fans were already swooning over him because of the Netflix series. He also appeared on screen in the South by Southwest hit Yes, God, Yes, and Stranger things Natalia Dyer. Wolfgang has a bright future, and according to reports, his estimated net worth is $200k.

Relationship Status

Wolfgang appeared in Feel The Beat opposite Sofia Carson. Their romance started slowly, and everyone hoped they would have great dating in real life.

However, there is no proof of their real-life dating. Novogratz created an Instagram account and made posts related to his work. Some people also speculated that he could be gay.