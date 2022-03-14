World Consumers Rights Day to be celebrated on March 15, 2022

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Chaudhry Shahid Shabbir, Assistant Director, Consumer Department, said that the purpose of World Consumers Rights Day on March 15 is to make people fully aware of their rights.

People should contact us for protection against counterfeiting, substandard items and other obscenities which is essential for a civilized society.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters here. He said that the process of distribution of informational literature at school and college level has been started to impart information to the general public so as to highlight the significance of this day. ا-

He further said that special meetings were being held with the farmers for awareness about fertilizers, seeds, cold storage etc. and their basic rights so that they too could recognize their rights.

The information desk at the Consumer Protection Office has further intensified the public guidance process so that people are protected from counterfeiting, substandard goods and services.

He further said that in case of any problem due to improper services of any government, non-government organization or firm, they should contact the District Protection Consumer Council for redressal of their grievances.

In addition, you must obtain a receipt during the purchase and if any organization or person provides you with defective service or defective product, you must file a complaint against it on plain paper.

Pay special attention to rate list postings to ensure the rule of law which leads to a peaceful society.