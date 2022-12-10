Alan Walker Net Worth, Bio, Career, Education, and Social Media

Alan Walker is a popular music producer and DJ who gained fame in 2015. At that time, he released his first single, Faded. Here are the details of Alan Walker net Worth, bio, career, etc.

Early Life

Alan Walker was born on 24th August 1997 in Northampton, England. Hilde Omdal Walker and Philip Alan Walker are his parents.

He also has an older sibling named Camila, who was born in England, and also a younger brother named Andreas. Alan was interested in computers and graphic design and learned everything about music on YouTube.

Professional Life

Walker was inspired by EDM producers, Ahrix, Steve, and Hans Zimmer. He began making music on the laptop with a program called FL studio. He posted on YouTube and Sound Cloud and made a hit single named Faded. It has more than 2 million views and 16 million likes.

Alan Walker collaborated with many musicians, including which Zara Larsson at Echo Awards in Germany and Iselin Solheim at Winter X Ganes in Oslo are included. Besides, he has a YouTube channel with more than 26 million subscribers.

Awards

His single Faded won many awards, such as The Cannes Lions Award in 2016, Best Western Single in 2017, and Best International Hit in 2017. In addition, he won the awards such as Best Norwegian Act Awad and Best Breakthrough Artist in 2018.

Alan Walker Net Worth

He is a well-known personality and earns a handsome amount of money. Alan Walker net worth is almost $15 million.

Social Media Appearance

Alan Walker is active on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. He has more than 6 million followers under the account @alanwalkermusic.