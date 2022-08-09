Amelia Gray Hamlin Age, Bio, Professional and Personal Life with Scott Disick

Amelia Gray Hamlin and Scott Disick have been separated. The insider revealed the news that the 38 years old, Scott, and 20 years old Amelia is having issues because of Kourtney’s drama. People want to know about their relationship status and the actual Amelia Gray Hamlin age. Let’s talk about it.

According to reports, “everything was fine last week, and then suddenly they were having issues. They separated on the east coast and did not leave Los Angels together.”

Who Is Amelia?

Amelia is the younger daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. She was born on 13th June 2001 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her father is a well-known tv star, and his most popular tv shows are Movie Stars and Mad Men.

Moreover, her mother is famous for the real housewives of Beverly Hills and Soap Talk. Amelia has two siblings: one older sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, and a brother, Dimitri Alexander Hamlin.

Amelia Gray Hamlin Age, Height, and Weight

Amelia looks beautiful; her height is five feet and nine inches, and she weighs 52 kg. Amelia Gray Hamlin Age is 20 years. However, she is struggling with an eating disorder, and the doctor warned her that if this continues, she might even die once she was also facing anorexia.

Education and Career

Amelia got a bachelor’s degree from the Archer School for Girls. She left her parents in 2019 and settled into her college apartment. When dealing with anorexia, she decided to continue her nutrition, psychology, and wellness degree.

During this time, she also invested time in establishing her modeling career. She has modeled for Bad and Beautiful and for many photographers like Jenn Collins from ADB Agency, kay Sukumar and Amaury Ness Arabia. Moreover, she has endorsed herself for Coach, Solid & Striped, Misguided, and Bleusalt.

Amelia Gray’s Net Worth

Amelia is a hard-working girl and earns a handsome amount of money. The total net worth of Amelia is almost $100k.

What Went Wrong Between Them?

Scott and Amelia met first time in October 2020. They attended a Halloween-themed birthday party together that was organized by Kendall Jenner. Scott and Amelia made their relationship public in February 2021.

They have 18 years gap, but they did not feel the age difference. Things went wrong after Younes Bendjima dated Disick’s ex, Kourtney.

A video led to his alleged DMs with Disick in August 2021. Disick wrote on a photo of Kardashian and Barker kissing in Italy, “is this chick ok? Broo, like what is it in the middle of Italy.”

Bendijima responded, “it does not matter to me as she is happy. I ain’t your bro.”They were in dating from 2006 to 2015. They also had a son named Mason, a daughter Penelope and another son Reign. Well, they separated their ways in 2019.

Amelia was on Scott’s side and posted a quote on her Instagram story and said: “Never settle for less, not with your job, friends, and not with your heart; moreover, she said, never compromise what you are looking for, and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people you deserve the best.”