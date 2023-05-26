Anthony Hamilton Children, Profession, Net Worth and Other Details

Anthony Hamilton is a popular singer, record producer, and songwriter born on 28th January 1971. His full name is Anthony Cornelius Hamilton. He is Grammy award-winning American singer in Charlotte, North Carolina. His most popular studio albums, Can’t Let Go, Charlene, and Comin’ from Where I’m From, are the most famous. Anthony went to South Mecklenburg for a high school education. No information is available regarding his parents.

Physical Appearance of Anthony Hamilton

Anthony is five feet and six inches tall and weighs 75 kg. There are no other body measurements details about shoe size, hair, and eye color.

Career

Anthony, a well-known American singer-songwriter, Anthony Hamilton rose to prominence. He met fabricator Mark Sparks in 1992, who pushed him to leave Charlotte and sign with Andre Harrell’s Uptown Records. He co-wrote a song named U Know What’s Up in 1999. Moreover, he joined D Angelo’s international tour to promote his Voodoo album in 2000.

Anthony Hamilton performed soul interpretations of hip-hop music with the group of backup vocalists, HamilTones. Moreover, Anthony also liberated his ninth studio album, What I’m Feelin’, on 25th March 2016, featuring guitarists Cary Clark Jr. Mark Batson produced Vince Gill, Salaam Remi, and James Poyser. This album ranked number two on the Billboard R&B chart and made its best debut. Furthermore, he appeared on the Carnival from Gorillaz’s 217 albums, Humanz.

He imprinted My Music Box with BMG collaboration, released his single ‘Back Together,’ and featured Rick James on 15th May 2020. He and Ed D Kane co-wrote a song produced by 9th Wonder. Anthony is becoming a successful American singer and songwriter.

Awards

Anthony Hamilton won many awards, including BET J Cool Like Dat Award in 2006 and Best Traditional R&B Performance in 2009.

Social Media Appearance

Anthony Hamilton is a renowned singer, and people can follow him on Instagram under the username @anthonyhamiltonofficial. There are almost 1 million followers, and on Twitter, there are 546.7k followers under the user name @HamiltonAnthony.

Anthony Hamilton Net Worth

According to sources, the expected net worth of Anthony is $8 million. In this, his property, earnings, and funds are included.