Bagged Packaged Goods have become so popular, especially among American consumers. These are available in different types and have several benefits. So here we will discuss bagged packaged goods: benefits and types. Every bag comprises different materials, such as plastic, paper, and cloth.

These are used to fill any type of food product such as meat, dry goods, dairy products, etc. these bagged packaged goods make it easy to get the right amount of food instead of taking the entire package. These bags are recyclable, and that is an environment-friendly option as compared to other types. The most beneficial thing is that these are customized packaging to fit the needs of the customer.

However, a few things should be kept in mind always while purchasing bagged packaged goods. It must be intact, and no holes or tears in the bag. Second, check the expiration date to make sure the product is fresh and read and ingredients list to know about the product.

It is a great way to save time and money at the grocery store. Americans are so intelligent, and they always demand their food in a bag so matter what they are purchasing, from chips and cookies to frozen dinners.

The bagged packaged goods industry has catered to our needs by producing a variety of products in packaged form.

It has become a huge market now. According to 2017 data from packaged facts research market, sales of packaged food reached $795 billion in the United States.

Now in 2022, it is expected that the market will reach $854 billion. The question is that why do we need this industry? The answer is simple in the busy lifestyle and increasing population and delivery services, everyone needs healthy foods.

Benefits of Bagged Packaged Goods

Easy to Carry

Bagged packaged goods are easy to carry whenever you go anywhere. For a road trip, it is more convenient and makes it simple to grab and go.

Reusable

It is important to keep things mindful of the environment. Recycling and reusable bags for packaged goods are better than disposable bags. These are available in all shapes and sizes, and you can buy them at any online or local store. Some are also biodegradable.

Moreover, it is a great way to reduce the amount of waste and keeps the environment safe; reusable bags are cheaper than disposable bags.

Types of Bagged Packaged Goods

There are multiple packaging brands for different materials. The most commonly used are

Aseptic processing Boxes Bags Cans Cartons Flexible Packaging Pallets Trays Wrappers

Aseptic Processing

Aseptic is a technique that is used to prevent microorganism growth in food. In this process, first heat up the food and then package it in airtight containers. Following this procedure makes safe food and prevents bacteria. It is mostly made of drinks like juices, milk, liquid eggs, and those which require a long preservation time.

Bags

According to data, Americans went grocery shopping 3.5 times a month and spent almost $85 each time. Most people spend on food in which packaged bag goods are included. They are convenient and easy to use with clear labels.

Moreover, these are reasonable, and you can store the meal left over. But there are also some drawbacks to buying groceries. These are more expensive than their non-packaged counterparts. Most of the time, snacks, chips, chocolates, fruit, and vegetables come in the bags.

Boxes

In the United States, a single person goes through about sixty-six pounds of pounds, bagged and packaged goods in a year. Everything from cereal to laundry goods come in boxes, bags, and packages.

It is designed to protect food and other products. The eye-catching designs and slogans on the packaging just entice us to buy. However, this is also a fact that these are not good for the environment and takes energy and resources to produce all boxes, bags, packages, etc. Cereal, frozen pizza, and snack crackers are mostly stored in the boxes.

Cans

The global packaging market is expected to reach $135 billion, and according to markets and markets, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 % from 2016 to 2021. These are a convenient way to purchase the food, sealed in a bag, and placed in a cardboard box. Canned food is the best packaging food example, and the box keeps the food clean. The big benefit of cans is that they are easy to transport.

Moreover, cans are used for other goods like pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and household products. It extends the shelf life of the product and prevents contamination. Moreover, these are lightweight and easily transported from one place to other. These foods are packed in cans like vegetables, drinks, fruit, soup, meat, and gravy.

Cartons

Cartons became a popular thing for packaging goods from food to clothing. Cartons have several benefits, such as being lightweight, durable, and recyclable. It is a great thing in the market with vibrant colors and graphics. A major benefit of cartons is to protect products during shipping. These are crust-resistant, which makes them ideal for shipping items.

Moreover, these are best for those products that could be damaged by air exposure or moisture. Therefore, t is a sustainable option as compared to others like plastics. Various packaging styles in cartons are available such as Egg Cartons, folding cartons, gable tops, etc.

Pallets

Pallets can result in a loss of money for a company; these are necessary for the shipment of goods in a bagged packaged form. When pallets are not used, companies must pay more for logistics and unnecessary costs. These improve the handling movement of goods that, leads to increased productivity.

Trays

Tray packaged goods are an important part of the country’s economy. It offers many advantages easy to carry and lightweight, which makes it ideal for portable items such as cosmetics and snacks. Moreover, it allows for a high degree of product visibility that increases sales on store shelves. Tray packaging is durable and resistant to damage and making it ideal for products to be transported in harsh conditions. It keeps the food cold and maintains quality. Most grocery stores use plastic trays for food items such as meat, drinks, and plant seeds.

Flexible Packaging

The flexible industry is the latest and greatest trend in the packaging industry. There are now more options with the advance of technology. Brands are finding better ways to consumers. Flexible packaging uses less material than traditional rigid packaging.

It takes less space and storage during shipping and leads to overall costs. Flexible is environment-friendly packaging made from recycled materials.

Wrappers

Bagged packaged goods are wrapped in plastic to prevent the items from becoming dirty and wet. In the wrappers, things keep fresh, and these are used for common items like laundry detergent and pet food. People believe that wrapping products in plastic is not good for the environment and creates more waste.

Some wrappers could be harmful such as Saran Wrap can leach chemicals into the food. Plastic wrap which made with polyvinyl chloride that contains toxic chemicals like phthalates and dioxins. These are used for some specific items such as Candy and Granola Bars. There are a few options to store and package out what you need. These are easy and convenient to use.

There are more than 10 billion bags for packaging groceries in the United States. Americans discard almost 65 pounds of packaging waste every year, and it costs the country $11.8 billion. To reduce this amount, a few communities have started to ban these types of packaging. Paper and biodegradable materials can environmentally friendly options as these are more expensive and take up more space in landfills.

Types of Food Packaging Plastic Bags

Plastic bags are one of the most common and come in all shapes and sizes with a variety of closure mechanisms. Some plastic bags are designed for one-time use, while others can be used multiple times.

The type of plastic depends on needs; if you want lightweight and durable, then a polyethylene bag is right for you.

There are three types of plastic bags or food packaging. Let’s talk about it.

High-Density Polyethylene

High-density polyethylene is the first type of plastic bag that is commonly used for packaging goods. It is durable and strong, which makes it a good choice. Moreover, it has resistant to moisture and chemicals. It is recyclable and can be used multiple times.

Low-Density Polyethylene

Packaging has an important role in increasing the shelf life of products. Many items are packaged in materials that allow for some level of airflow and circulation. Low-density polyethylene is often used for bagged packaged goods as it is moisture resistant that helps to keep products dry.

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene

Bagged packaged goods are important in our lives as it is important for clothing, groceries, and other items. These bags keep our purchases safe. Linear low-density polyethylene is soft plastic and has good durability. These are moisture resistant and making ideal for perishable packaging items.

Polypropylene

Polypropylene is a plastic type used to create bags for packaged goods. It is durable, strong, and the best choice for products that you need to be transported. These also reduce the shipping cost and protect the product inside.

Bottom line

In a nutshell, bagged packaged goods have multiple benefits easy to carry, protect the foods, and keep away from moisture and damage.