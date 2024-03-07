Bio of Animal Rescuer, Adopter and Activist Minoo Rahbar

Minoo Rahbar is a popular adopter, activist, and animal rescuer. She came into the limelight when she married fellow animal lover Jackson Galaxy. He is a cat behaviorist and host of My Cat From Hell. Jackson is a writer who wrote many books about animal care. Jackson and Minoo love each other and share affection for animals.

Minoo was born on 8th August 1960s in the United States. She had a traumatized childhood because, at that time, her country was experiencing a period of war. Therefore, she decided to migrate to the United States at the age of 10. They settled in California and attended the US Grant School in Van Nuys, Los Angeles. After that, she went to the University of California, where she got a degree in anthropology.

Her passion for caring for cats was very natural, as she nurtured many stray cats from within the neighborhood without any financial help. Once they got good health, she found them a caring family to adopt these cute cats. On behalf of these services, she received the Kitten Rescue’s Advocacy Award at the 4th Annual Fur Ball event in Los Angeles.

Professional Life

Minoo Rahbar always dedicated her life to kittens and cat rescue. She received the Kitten Rescue’s Advocacy Award at the 4th Annual Furnal 2011 at West Hollywood’s House of Blues in Los Angeles. Furthermore, she received other recognition for her immense contributions to charitable causes. Everyone knows her as an animal enthusiast, adopter, activist, and rescuer. Minoo became more famous when she married a cat behaviorist named Jackson Galaxy.

Jackson is also a YouTuber and a TV host ‘My Cat From Hell. Jackson is also a rock musician and learns cat behavior through his work with rescue cats; he originally worked with the Humane Society of Boulder Valley. After working with Boulder Valley and other animal shelters, he was able to go into private practice as a cat consultant in 2002. He confounded Little Big Car, Inc. and Dr Jean Hofve, a holistic veterinarian. They were able to provide consultations to cat owners and focused on the connection between physical and behavioral health.

Relationship Status of Minoo Rahbar and Jackson Galaxy

Minoo Rahbar and Jackson met at a kitten rescue benefit gala. They started dating and exchanged the knot on 29th June 2014. It was a private ceremony; only close family and friends were invited. The couple has five indoor cats, three dogs, four feral cats, and two turtles as pets that show their love for pets.

One of their pets, Mooshka, was the ring bearer for the celebration of marriage. The couple also runs the Jackson Galaxy Project, which raises animal rescue awareness. Minoo always assisted her in managing all the work of his company. The company deals with all holistic therapies alongside toys and other pet products.

Minhoo Rahbar Net Worth

Together with her husband, Minho Rahbar’s net worth is $1.5 million. She makes most of her money from pet stores. Her husband has significant wealth from My Cat from Hell and in other television series. Little Big Cat, cat consulting practice, Galaxy Project, Galaxy Solutions, and many others are included in his ventures. In addition, her husband’s best-selling books also add value to her net worth.

