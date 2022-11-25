Brittany Renner Net Worth: Life, Facts, and Other Details

Do you know about the American Instagram celebrity Brittany Renner? She is not only a social media influencer but also a fitness model. Here we will talk about her personal details and facts such as Brittany Renner’s Net Worth, life, etc.

Early Life

Brittany Renner’s date of birth is 26th February 1992. The Instagram model is 29 years old, and her birth sign is Pisces. Her birthplace is Ocean Springs, Mississippi. America. Brittany is a sexy and hot lady and is famous as a fitness model and Instagram star.

She also remains important in her life. In a very short time, Brittany became an Instagram sensation and played soccer at the university. Moreover, she won the SWAC championship nine years ago for the Tigers. Before that, she was a salesgirl, caregiver, and Zumba instructor.

Now fans follow her on her Instagram account under the name @bundleofbriitany, where she posts beautiful and sexy pictures. Brittany is also the sportswear clothing line owner, where people can get yoga pants and sports bras.

Brittany has a brother and sister named Steven ad Lexie respectively. She went to Jackson State University, where she also played soccer. In 2010, she was part of the SWAC championship and got first place with the Tigers.

According to some rumors, she was involved with some celebrity men like Trey Songz, singer and American football quarterback Colin that, was also highlighted on social media.

Popularity of Brittany Renner

When Brittany started her career, she was a salesgirl, Zumba instructor, and caregiver. After getting famous, she made an Instagram account and then became popular as a social media influencer. She always posts her beautiful pictures there with captions about fitness. The fitness freak, Brittany Renner, has more than 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

She got famous and appeared in many seminars about boot camps, fitness, etc. Moreover, she was invited by Microsoft, and Xbox collaborates in their boot camps. Her video, named Brittany Renner Tack circuit, has more than 165,000 views. After that, she got more than 13000 subscribers on YouTube and more than430k on Twitter.

Brittany Renner’s Net Worth

Brittany earns a handsome amount of money as a fitness model, and she also owns a website named brittanyrennerfittness.net. On this website, she sells sports-style hoodies, yoga pants, and all that kind of stuff. According to different sources, Brittany Renner’s net worth is $500, which comes from social media and her clothing line.

Controversies and Scandals

Brittany came into controversy when she once announced on her Instagram account that she was waiting for Colin Kseoernick’s baby. She gave the caption. ‘preggers by the SF 49ers quarterback.’ However, Colin did not get a response about this and only uploaded the album cover stop lying with the caption, ‘ we just going call this my anthem now! Keep trying.’