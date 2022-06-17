By-Election in NA-245 Karachi East to be Held on July 27

Karachi ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

The schedule for the by-election of NA-245 seat, which became vacant due to the demise of well-known TV host and Member National Assembly Amir Liaquat, has been issued.

According to the notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, by-polls will be held on July 27 in NA-245 seat which became vacant due to the death of Member National Assembly Dr. Amir Liaquat Hussain.

A statement issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that the candidates will be able to get nomination papers on June 20 for by-elections on NA-245. Nomination forms can be submitted from June 22 to 24.

NA 245 Karachi East 4 Election Result 2018

In 2018 Elections, PTI candidate Amir Liaqat Hussain won by securing 56615 votes. Dr Farooq Sattar of MQM (P) came on second number and got 35247 votes. Ahmed Raza Amjadi of TLP got 20580 votes and remained no third position. Saif Uddin of MMA got 20135 votes and came on fourth number. Khawaja Tariq Nazir of PMLN cam on fifth number who secured 9653 votes.