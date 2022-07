Who are the Contesting Candidates in By Election 2022

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz have awarded the party tickets for by elections in Punjab. The by-elections 2022 will take place in the constituencies of PP-7, PP-83, PP-90, PP-97, PP-125, PP-127, PP-140, PP-158, PP-167, PP-168, PP-170, PP-202, PP-217, PP-224, PP-228, PP-237, PP-272, PP-273, PP-282 and PP-288. Here are the complete candidates list of both parties.

Candidates List of PMLN and PTI Candidates in By Election 2022

Constituency PMLN Candidates PTI Candidates PP-7 Rawalpindi Raja Sagheer Ahmed Lt. Col. Shabbir Awan PP-83 Khushab Ameer Haider Sangha Hasan Aslam Awan PP-90 Bhakkar Saeed Akbar Khan Niwani Irfanullah Niazi PP-97 Faisalabad Muhammad Ajmal Cheema Ali Afzal Sahi PP-125 Jhang Faisal Hayat Jabboana Mian Muhammad Azam Cheela PP-127 Jhang Mehr Muhammad Aslam Bharwana Muhammad Nawaz Bharwana PP-140 Sheikhupura Mian Khalid Mehmood Khurram Virk PP-158 Lahore Rana Ahsan Sharafat Mian Akram Usman PP-167 Lahore Nazir Ahmed Chohan Shabbir Gujjar PP-168 Lahore Malik Asad Ali Khokhar Malik Nawaz Awan PP-170 Lahore Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain Zaheer Abbas Khokhar PP-202 Chichawatni, Sahiwal Malik Noman Langrial Major (retired) Ghulam Sarwar PP-217 Multan Muhammad Salman Naeem Zain Qureshi PP-224 Lodhran Zawar Hussain Warraich Amir Iqbal Shah PP-228 Lodhran Nazir Ahmed Baloch Captain retired Javed Khan PP-237 Bahawalnagar Fida Hussain Syed Aftab Shah PP-272 Muzaffargarh Zehra Basit Bukhari Mozzam Khan Jatoi PP-273 Muzaffargarh Muhammad Sibtain Raza Yasir Khan Jatoi PP-282 Layyah Lala Muhammad Tahir Randhawa Qaiser Abbas Magsi (PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan Abdul Qadir Khosa Saif Khosa

