PP 288 Dera Ghazi Khan By Election Result 2022 candidates and party

PTI confirms party ticket for Saif-ud-Din Khosa in by election PP-282. Abdul Qadir Khosa will contest by-polls from PML-N. Read about PP 288 Dera Ghazi Khan by election 17 July 2022 candidates, their party affiliation, votes and results.

We will be updating final candidates list and their performance in the previous elections in this article. Lets have a look at election results 2018 from this constituency.

PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan Election Result 2018

In the 2018 general elections, independent candidate Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa got 39396 votes from this constituency. His opponent Sardar Muhammad Saifuddin Khosa from PTI secured 30132 votes.

The third candidate was Irfan Ullah from TLP who got 3516 votes. Bilal Ahmad from AAT came on 4th position who got 1079 votes. Independent candidate Abdul Hafeez got 934 votes and remaind on 5th position.