Who Will Win in PP-167 Lahore By Election 2022

After Maryam Nawaz Jalsa in PP 167 Lahore, PTI and PMLN candidates have started their campaigns in full swing. PMLN is leading the campaign for Nazir Chohan while PTI is mobilizing all resources to make Ch Shabbir Gujjar MPA.

There are so many factors to analyze who will win by election in PP 167 Lahore on July 17, 2022. Here is the brief introduction of all those factors.

Christian Voters in PP 167 Lahore

PP-167 is part of Model Town Tehsil of Lahore in which 211,610 Christians live according to the 2017 census. The victory or defeat in PP-167 is decided by the votes of the Christian population. There are more than 20,000 Christian voters in the constituency.

In the 2018 elections, Nazir Chauhan had made some promises to the Christian population, some of which could not be fulfilled. If the Christian population does not support, the PML-N can lose this seat.

Lahore News HD Awami Survey in PP 167

Lahore News has recently conducted a public survey in PP-167. According to the results of the survey, 62% of voters said they would vote for PTI. 31% of voters declared to vote for PML-N. Seven percent would not vote for any party.

Jamaat e Islami and TLP Votes in PP 167

Jamaat e Islami and TLP in PP167 collectively can have more than 10,000 votes in by election 2022. This will affect the entire result of by election.

PP 167 Lahore By Election Result 2022 candidates and party affiliation

