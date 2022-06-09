PP 158 Lahore By Election Result 2022 candidates and party affiliation

Lahore ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Read about PP 158 Lahore by election 17 July 2022 candidates, their party affiliation, votes and results. We will be updating final candidates list and their performance in the previous elections in this article. Lets have a look at election results 2018 from this constituency.

PP-158 Lahore Election Result 2018

In the 2018 general elections, PTI candidate Abdul Aleem Khan got 52299 votes from this constituency. His opponent Rana Ahsan from PML-N secured 45228 votes.

The third candidate was Azhar Iqbal of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan who got 6273 votes. Arif Zafar of PPPP got 1410 votes and remaind on 4th position. No other candidate got enough votes to mention.

Also Read:

PMLN To Support Dissident PTI Members in By Election 2022

Najam Sethi Says PTI Vote Bank won’t survive if Elections are Late

PP 167 Lahore By Election Result 2022 candidates and party affiliation