PP 170 Lahore By Election Result 2022 candidates and party affiliation

Read about PP 170 Lahore by election 17 July 2022 candidates, their party affiliation, votes and results. We will be updating final candidates list and their performance in the previous elections in this article. Lets have a look at election results 2018 from this constituency.

PP-170 Lahore Election Result 2018

In the 2018 general elections, Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain from PTI got 25180 votes from this constituency. His opponent Imran Jawaid from PML-N secured 20730 votes. The third candidate was Muhammad Asif of PPPP who got 3356 votes.

Sheikh Muhammad Imran Ishfaq of TLP came on 4th position who got 2578 votes. Chaudhry Mehmood Ul Ahad from MMA got 1441 votes and remaind on 5th position.

