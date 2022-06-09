PP 168 Lahore By Election Result 2022 candidates and party affiliation

Lahore ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Read about PP 168 Lahore by election 17 July 2022 candidates, their party affiliation, votes and results. We will be updating final candidates list and their performance in the previous elections in this article. Lets have a look at election results 2018 from this constituency.

PP-168 Lahore Election Result 2018

In the 2018 general elections, Khawaja Saad Rafique of PMLN got 34114 votes from this constituency. His opponent Muhammad Fiaz Bhatti from PTI secured 14940 votes.

The third candidate was Sajid Mehmood of TLP who got 9408 votes. Muhammad Maqbool of PPPP got 2424 votes and remained on 4th position. Other participants did not get enough votes to mention.

PP-168 Lahore By Election Result December 2018

In By Election of PP 168 Lahore, PTI candidate Malik Asad Ali Khokhar got 17571 votes. His opponent Rana Khalid Mehmood Qadri secured 16870 votes. Sajid Mehmood of TLP got 1064 votes.

