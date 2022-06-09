PP 167 Lahore By Election Result 2022 candidates and party affiliation

Lahore ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Read about PP 167 Lahore by election 17 July 2022 candidates, their party affiliation, votes and results. We will be updating final candidates list and their performance in the previous elections in this article. Lets have a look at election results 2018 from this constituency.

PP-167 Lahore Election Result 2018

In the 2018 general elections, Nazir Ahmed Chohan of PTI got 40704 votes from this constituency. His opponent Mian Muhammad Saleem from PML-N secured 38463 votes.

The third candidate was Khaleeq Ahmed Awan of TLP who got 6286 votes. Khalid Naik of AAT came on 4th position who got 2905 votes. Muhammad Aslam Pervaiz from PPPP got 2788 votes and remaind on 5th position. Independent candidate Asif Raza Baig got 938 votes and came on 6th position.

