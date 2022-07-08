PTI Candidates List for by election 2022 Punjab

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has awarded the party tickets for by elections in Punjab. The by-elections 2022 will take place in the constituencies of PP-7, PP-83, PP-90, PP-97, PP-125, PP-127, PP-140, PP-158, PP-167, PP-168, PP-170, PP-202, PP-217, PP-224, PP-228, PP-237, PP-272, PP-273, PP-282 and PP-288.

PTI Candidates List with constituencies

Lt. Col. Shabbir Awan (PP-7 Rawalpindi)

Hasan Aslam Awan (PP-83 Khushab)

Irfanullah Niazi (PP-90 Bhakkar)

Ali Afzal Sahi (PP-97 Faisalabad)

Mian Muhammad Azam Cheela (PP-125 Jhang)

Muhammad Nawaz Bharwana (PP-127 Jhang)

Khurram Virk (PP-140 Sheikhupura)

Mian Akram Usman (PP-158 Lahore)

Shabbir Gujjar (PP-167 Lahore)

Malik Nawaz Awan (PP-168 Lahore)

Zaheer Abbas Khokhar (PP-170 Lahore)

Major (retired) Ghulam Sarwar (PP-202 Chichawatni, Sahiwal)

Zain Qureshi (PP-217 Multan)

Amir Iqbal Shah (PP-224 Lodhran)

Captain retired Javed Khan (PP-228 Lodhran)

Syed Aftab Shah (PP-237 Bahawalnagar)

Mozzam Khan Jatoi (PP-272 Muzaffargarh)

Yasir Khan Jatoi (PP-273 Muzaffargarh)

Qaiser Abbas Magsi (PP-282 Layyah)

Saif Khosa (PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan)

It is to be noted that PTI is facing difficulties in by elections as in most of the constituencies it could not get strong candidates. On the other hand PTI dissident candidates are taken by PMLN.

