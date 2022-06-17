PMLN Candidates List in By-Election July 17, 2022
The PML-N sources said that the party will not leave those who supported PMLN in a difficult times.
Lahore ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has awarded the party tickets to dissident PTI MPAs in Punjab Assembly who were de-seated for voting in favour of Hamza Shahbaz during the election for chief minister Punjab.
The by-elections 2022 will take place in the constituencies of PP-7, PP-83, PP-90, PP-97, PP-125, PP-127, PP-140, PP-158, PP-167, PP-168, PP-170, PP-202, PP-217, PP-224, PP-228, PP-237, PP-272, PP-273, PP-282 and PP-288.
PMLN Candidates List ( Updating )
Ghulam Rasool PP-83
Ajmal Cheema PP-125
Nazir Chohan PP-167
Malik Noman Langrial PP-202
Salman Naeem PP-217
Lala Tahir Randhawa PP-282
