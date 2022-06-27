PPPP to support Malik Noman Langrial in PP202 By Election 2022

Chichawatni : Pakistan Peoples Party ticket holder PP-202 Chaudhry Shoaib Rahim Wathra has formally announced his support for PML-N candidate Malik Noman Ahmed Langarial in the by-elections.

In this regard, a function was held in the greenery of Rahim House in which PML-N provincial leader and MPA Malik Nadeem Ahmed Kamran, candidate PP-202 Malik Noman Ahmed Langarial, Central Information Secretary Central Punjab Peoples Party Chaudhry Shehzad Saeed Cheema and PPP Punjab Council member Chaudhry Sohail Rahim Vathra participated.

Addressing on the occasion, Chaudhry Shoaib Rahim Wathra said that thanks to the PDM alliance, following the direction of PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the nomination papers submitted in the by-election PP-202 were withdrawn and now on the direction of the top leadership, I announce my full support to PML-N candidate Malik Noman Ahmed Langarial.

The local PPP leadership and workers will take part in the election campaign of the PMLN candidate and will further strengthen the PDM alliance by winning.

On this occasion, Peoples Youth Organization Punjab Vice President Chaudhry Wahid Ghafoor Jutt, Tehsil President PPP Chaudhry Nadeem Khalid, Haji Asghar Jutt, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Jutt, Rafaqat Ali, Faqir Hussain Jutt, Muzaffar Hussain, Chaudhry Hasnain Raza Cheema, City President Baba Zahoor-ur-Rehman. Shah, Vice President Raja Imran Shehzad, Sajjad Haider Dogar, Rana Zohaib Manj, Rana Abid Ali, Azeem Khan Pathan, Babar Ali Gujjar, Fayyaz Hussain, Bao Latif Bhilar, Behzad Jazib and other PPP officials, workers of the Peoples Youth Organization and Officials were also present.