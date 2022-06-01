Production and Stages of Cannabis in Pakistan

By : Khushbakht Junaid

After the legalization of cannabis production in Pakistan, you might be wondering how it is produced. Here is everything you need to know about the production of cannabis.

How is Cannabis produced?

The first stage of indoor cannabis plants is flowering. When the flower of cannabis appears and this process usually takes 8 weeks. Cannabis plants grown outside take a while longer to develop and harvest. Farmers must harvest their cannabis plants after waiting for them to reach full growth.

Harvesting cannabis plants might take a long time, depending on the size of your garden. As a result, many cannabis growers are turning to automated systems, which can help reduce some of the harvesting work.

Cultivation of Cannabis is usually done in phases, just like other crops. Despite the fact that each garden is different and harvesting techniques vary from one to the next, there are a few steps that every cannabis farmer should follow throughout the harvesting.

What are the three main stages of Cannabis production?

The three processes in cannabis production are removal of huge fan leaves, clipping or removing remaining leaves in close proximity to the flowers, and removing the flowers themselves from the branches.

Aside from these three phases, which deal with physically removing parts of the plant, the drying, sorting, and curing of cannabis flowers are also important stages in the harvesting process.

Potential of Cannabis production in Pakistan

As we all know, at the moment when Pakistan is struggling with the production of cotton, production of cannabis can really be helpful for agriculture in Pakistan.

Cannabis is really resistant to rigorous weather conditions which means that you don’t need to take a lot of care of its crops, also cannabis does not need any pesticides during its growth. Production of cannabis is completely safe and eco-friendly.

