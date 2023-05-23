Caressa Suzzette Madden: Wife of Delonte West, Age, Profession, and Other details

Caressa Suzzette Madden is the popular wife of NBA superstar Delonte West. She was raised in Dallas, Texas, United States. Delonte has bipolar disease, and in the news, it was revealed that he has a serious mental illness. Everyone is excited about his wife, Caressa Suzzette Madden’s bio, career, and net worth.

Early Life

Caressa Suzzette Madden was born on 13th May 1988 in Dallas, Texas, United States. There are very few details regarding her childhood. There are no education details regarding her degree. Moreover, no information about her parents, siblings, and family is exposed. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Physical Appearance of Caressa Suzzette Madeden

Caressa has a beautifully thin and fit, healthy body. The body measurement of Caressa is 33-27-32 inches. The height of the Suzzette is five feet and six inches, and it weighs 60 kg.

Relationship Status

Caressa Suzzette Madden is a happily married woman. She became popular because of her husband, Delonte West, a professional basketball player.

They met at the home of a mutual acquaintance. After some years of dating, they married in 2013 in a ceremony. The couple lives a happy and wealthy life with their family in Washington, DC. Moreover, they stay together and share their joys and sorrows.

Career

Caressa Suzzette Madden is best known as the wife of NBA player Delonte West. We don’t have enough information regarding her professional life. However, her husband is quite successful in his professional life. Delonte retired from the National Basketball Association professional basketball player.

He played for Cleveland Cavaliers, Fujian Xunxing, Shanghai Sharks, Seattle SuperSonics, Boston Celtics, and Dallas Mavericks, among other teams.

His life is described as a happy poor born on 26th July 1983. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008. Moreover, he suffered through the lowest points of his life during this period, which led to a depressed lifestyle. Delonte met his first wife named, Kimberly Ashley Awad. Their romantic relationship was short-lived, and they divorced a month after getting married.

Net Worth of Caressa

Caressa never revealed her net worth details, but her husband always made a solid net worth. According to sources, the estimated net worth of Delonte West is $14 million. Moreover, he signed a three-year contract with the Cavaliers worth $12.7 million in 2008. Well, it seems he is living a happy and wealthy life.