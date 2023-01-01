Casino Slots vs table games

Casino gaming, whether you decide to play online or at a land-based venue, is one of the most popular pastimes.

There are so many games to choose from, with classic table games and online Slots only just scratching the surface Join us as we compare these two popular elements of casino gaming, so the next time you want to play new games at Griffon Casino, for example, you’ll know exactly where to start.

Read on to find out more.

Slot Games

There’s no doubt you’ve seen a colorful slot machine in your local bar or gambling venue, but did you know that these games make up for an average of 70% of an online casino’s virtual floor?

There are many perks to slot gaming, particularly online, such as:

Variety of themes

As technology has evolved, slot games have been able to expand and developers have created more, unique ways to play. An example of this is the different themes you might find. Some of the original themes, like fruit, the Luck of the Irish, and Norse Mythology still heavily feature in both land-based and online games. But now, you can find anything from space, Western and fishing-themed games!

Accessibility

Like most online casino games, Slots are easy to play and accessible at any time, on any device, anywhere you have internet access. This makes a quick spin of the reels easier than ever before!

Bonus rounds and special features

Many modern slot games feature bonus rounds and special symbols that can boost your chances of landing winning combinations. You could find things like free spins, cascading reels, and even second-screen games that all have the potential to enhance your gameplay.

Table games

Most table games are formed from some of the earliest casino classics like Blackjack, Roulette, and Poker. There’s no question that these games are iconic, and playing both online and at a brick-and-mortar casino can bring many positives to players:

All the games, all in one place

Online, you’ll find all the classic table games, in one place. Gone are the days of finding a particular casino that hosts both European and American Roulette – now, you can simply search for the variation you prefer!

You can play themed variations of your favorite games, as well as a variety of other casino games, right at your fingertips.

Games of chance, but with a little more thought

Another reason table games are so popular is due to the level of thought some of them require. Whilst, much like Slots, table games are purely chance-based, some games also have an element of thought that could help you during gameplay.

Blackjack is a good example of this, as knowledge of basic strategy could give you better-winning chances.

Live casino gaming

There’s also the live casino online, where you can experience some of your favorite table games from the comfort of your own home, but hosted by a professional dealer in real-time.

Despite the live casino being mostly full of table games, you might find the odd live slot, which really puts the two popular elements of gaming on par.

Which is best

Whether you prefer playing Slots or table games ultimately comes down to your preferred gaming style, as each has different elements and perks that could suit you best. But, now you know just some of the key points that make both Slots and table games stand out – which will you be trying next?

—

Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly.

Click HERE for more info.