Celestia Vega Bio, Career, Relationship Status, and Net Worth

Do you know about 20 years old vlogger, games, and social media personality, Celestia Vega? She is a popular adult film star who started her career by joining the Twitch platform and streamed games. Moreover, she expanded the content on other social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. Let’s know more about her.

Celestia Vega was born on 12th August 1998 in California, United States. She was raised in her birthplace and loved to read books in childhood. Besides, she always loved arts, paintings, and music. At the age of five, Celestia Vega learned to play guitar. Moreover, she liked to play games like Adventure Quest, Crash Bandicoot, and Tekken.

Professional Life

Celestia began her career by streaming games on the Twitch platform. The first game was RuneScape, and the others were Animal Crossing and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. A YouTuber Zoie Burgher helped her to come online.

Moreover, she started to post content on YouTube in which sexual activities were also included, due to which she got a lot of critics. Zoie and Celestia wore revealing clothes and sold these photos to fans.

They started a band together named Luxe, where they streamed different content, including adult content. However, in 2017 they fought, and Vanessa left the group. Celestia Vega decided to come into the porn industry, and she was happy about it. She posted it on YouTube and tried her best to become popular in the porn industry.

After some time, she was banned from Instagram because of sexual activity. Moreover, she left social media in 2018 and, again in 2019, posted a video under the name I am back and explained why she left the adult film industry. So again, she took the start from Twitch by posting video games.

Relationship Status

Celestia talks about her boyfriend but does not mention his profession. Currently, she lives with her pets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Celestia Vega’s Net Worth

According to y sources, estimated net worth of Celestia is $200,000.