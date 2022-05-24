CEO Education Dr. Muhammad Arshad briefing on School Education

Sahiwal ( Teachers Community – Sedhr Punjab )

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Khizar Afzal Chaudhry has said that development of nations is not possible without education.

Therefore, it is necessary to improve the quality of educational institutions. Teachers have a key role to play in empowering the younger generation to meet the challenges of the future.

Teachers should focus on character building of students so that they can be made useful citizens of the society. He said this in a briefing on school education in his office in which CEO Education Dr Muhammad Arshad gave a detailed briefing.

District officers Fauzia Ijaz, Inam Rasool, Mohammad Shafiq, Mohammad Yaseen Khan Baloch and Mohammad Saeed were also present in the meeting.

Dr. Muhammad Arshad said that there are 1157 government and 820 private schools in Sahiwal district where 341,000 and 222,000 students are studying respectively.

While 8 institutions of special education are also working where 854 children are studying. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khizar Afzal Chaudhry urged that the attendance of teachers in schools should be ensured and they should also attend classes.

He said that enhancing the capabilities of school teachers was an important need of the time which would be given full attention.

He also directed to improve cleanliness in schools, install wall clocks in classrooms and make proper arrangements for lighting.

CEO Education Dr Muhammad Arshad said that there was acute shortage of teachers in schools and 2604 posts were vacant. However, the monitoring process is also affected due to lack of administrative officers and staff. He said that leave encashment applications of 400 teachers of Sahiwal district and financial assistance of 70 were pending for which funds were required.