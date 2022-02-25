CEO Education Muzaffargarh and Principal HSC Ghazi Ghat suspended

Muzaffargarh ( Sedhr Punjab Gove Pk – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha took action against CEO Educaion and Principal HSC Ghazi Ghat for mismanagement and lack of interest and negligence in their duties.

Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha while inspecting Boys Higher Secondary School Ghazi Ghat also issued orders for departmental action under PEDA Act.

Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha sent recommendations to Secretary School Education Punjab. During the commissioner’s inspection, the condition of Boys Higher Secondary School Ghazi Ghat was found to be deteriorating.

The students, including the principal, were not dressed appropriately. The attendance of students in the school was almost non-existent. Intermediate students could not speak a word of English. The quality of education in the school, discipline, cleanliness was very poor.

Despite instructions, the school building was not painted or repaired. One week ago, the officers of the four districts were given a warning on video link. CEO Education failed to implement instructions given during the meeting.