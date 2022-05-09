Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz to visit Pakpattan today

Pakpattan ( The Breaking times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif is visiting Pakpattan today and go to residence of PML-N MPA Mian Naveed Ali Arain.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz will meet Mian Naveed Ali and will offer condolences on the death of his father and will offer Fateha for the soul of the deceased.

He will also meet parliamentarians in Pakpattan. Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz will also visit the hospital.