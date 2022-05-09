Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz to visit Pakpattan today

CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz will also meet parliamentarians in Pakpattan.

By Arshad Farooq
Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz

Pakpattan ( The Breaking times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif is visiting Pakpattan today and go to residence of PML-N MPA Mian Naveed Ali Arain.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz will meet Mian Naveed Ali and will offer condolences on the death of his father and will offer Fateha for the soul of the deceased.

He will also meet parliamentarians in Pakpattan. Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz will also visit the hospital.

You might also like
Politics

PMLN Launches Public campaign for Maryam Nawaz Jalsa in Okara

Politics

PTI finalizes Islamabad Long March Plan

Politics

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a Jalsa in Abbottabad

Politics

PP 201 Sahiwal-6 By Election Result 2018