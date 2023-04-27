Common Misconceptions About Debt Settlement

Is settling your credit card debts for less than you owe really possible? Can anyone do it? And what are the consequences? As the number of people struggling with debt continues to rise, so too does the curiosity surrounding debt settlement. However, there are plenty of misconceptions about this financial strategy that can leave consumers feeling uncertain and confused. In this article, we’ll dive into some common myths surrounding debt settlement, including the question “is Freedom Debt Relief legit?” By the end, you’ll have a better understanding of the truth behind debt settlement, and whether it might be a viable option for you.

Myth 1: Debt Settlement is the Only Solution for Everyone

One of the most pervasive misconceptions about debt settlement is that it’s the only solution for everyone in debt. This is far from the truth. Debt settlement is just one of several debt relief strategies available, and it’s not always the best fit for every individual or situation.

Alternatives to debt settlement include credit counseling, debt consolidation, and bankruptcy. It’s essential to understand your unique financial situation and explore all possible solutions before deciding on a specific debt relief strategy.

Myth 2: All Debt Settlement Companies Are Scammers

While there are certainly some fraudulent companies out there, not all debt settlement companies are scams. Many legitimate companies, such as Freedom Debt Relief, have helped thousands of people reduce their debt burden. The key is to carefully research and vet any company you’re considering working with to ensure they have a proven track record and adhere to industry best practices.

To answer the question, “is Freedom Debt Relief legit?”— yes, it is a reputable company. However, it’s still essential to do your due diligence and make sure you’re comfortable with their approach before signing up for their services.

Myth 3: Debt Settlement Will Not Affect Your Credit Score

It’s important to understand that debt settlement can have a significant impact on your credit score. When you settle a debt for less than the full amount owed, it will likely be reported to credit bureaus as a “settled” or “paid for less than the full balance” status. This can cause a drop in your credit score, making it more challenging to obtain credit in the future.

However, the impact on your credit score depends on your individual credit history and the specific details of the settlement. It’s essential to weigh the potential benefits of debt settlement against the potential consequences on your credit before making a decision.

Myth 4: Debt Settlement is a Quick and Easy Process

Many people believe that debt settlement is a simple, painless process that can be completed in just a few months. In reality, debt settlement can take anywhere from several months to a few years, depending on the specifics of your financial situation and the negotiations with your creditors.

During the debt settlement process, you may need to stop making payments on your credit card accounts, which can further damage your credit score. Additionally, creditors are not required to agree to a settlement, and some may choose to pursue legal action instead.

Myth 5: You Can Settle Your Debts for Pennies on the Dollar

While it’s true that some individuals have successfully negotiated significant reductions in their debt balances, expecting to settle your debts for pennies on the dollar is unrealistic. The amount you may be able to negotiate depends on several factors, such as your financial situation, the age of your debt, and your creditors’ willingness to negotiate.

In many cases, you may be able to settle your debts for anywhere from 40% to 60% of the original balance, but this is not guaranteed. It’s essential to have realistic expectations and be prepared to negotiate with your creditors in good faith.